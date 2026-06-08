Woman left with severe PTSD and £10,000 dental bill after being hit by e-bike

Sandy Peters, a woman in her late 50s, was left with severe PTSD and a £10,000 dental bill after being hit by an e-bike ridden illegally at top speed on a pavement by a teenage boy. She suffered severe injuries, including a shattered nose, broken cheekbones, and damage to both her top and bottom jaw. Sandy is hoping a law firm may take on her case on a no-win, no-fee basis, paving the way for tighter and more consistent regulations across all Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPCs).

Sandy Peters , a woman in her late 50s, used to be an adventurous person who ran five marathons, travelled solo through India, and volunteered with street children in Zambia.

However, after being thrown face-first into a brick wall by an e-bike, ridden illegally at top speed on a pavement by a teenage boy, she has become a changed person, physically and emotionally. She is now wary of walking on pavements, anxious about anything in her periphery, and prone to tears. She has a deep-rooted fear of e-bikes and cannot walk past the rank of Forest e-bikes in the London Borough of Sutton where she lives.

Sandy suffered severe injuries from the collision, including a shattered nose, broken cheekbones, and damage to both her top and bottom jaw. She has also been diagnosed with severe PTSD but has not yet been able to get the right support due to NHS waiting lists. Sandy's son, who was with her when the accident happened, believed she was dying and had to be comforted by paramedics.

Sandy is hoping a law firm may take on her case on a no-win, no-fee basis, paving the way for tighter and more consistent regulations across all Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPCs). She is a gentle, creative person who takes solace from writing poetry and has written a poem about the collision, which is a powerful expression of her emotions.

Sandy relives the day of the crash with difficulty and has chosen to talk to me in her garden because her son cannot bear to hear her speak about it. The collision happened on her son's 22nd birthday, as they walked across a bridge near Grove Park en route to their favourite cafe in Carshalton village for a celebratory brunch.

Sandy had taken the day off work to be with her son, and they were both on the pavement, where it is illegal to cycle, chatting about the historic house in Grove Park. The council were doing some work on it, and the area was cordoned off, but the e-bike rider failed to notice the signs and rode at top speed, hitting Sandy from behind.

Sandy believes the bike operators have a 'licence to kill' and that the current law is a 'grotesque anomaly'. She is hoping for change and a more consistent and safer system for e-bike riders and pedestrians





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E-Bike Sandy Peters PTSD Electrically Assisted Pedal Cycles Eapcs

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