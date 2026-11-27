A woman was killed and her teenage daughter injured in a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Oakley, and the woman's husband was arrested in the shooting, police said.

A woman was killed and her teenage daughter injured in a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Oakley, and the woman's husband was arrested in the shooting, police said.

The shooting happened at about 6:37 p.m. at a home on Marathon Drive at a home where other children were also present, the Oakley Police Department said. After the 16-year-old girl was shot multiple times, she got two other elementary school-aged children out of the home to safety at a home close by on Shullsburg Way, police said. The was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

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The girl's 50-year-old mother was found shot dead in another part of the home, police said. Minutes after responding to the shooting, police said officers learned the woman's husband was on his way to the police station to turn himself in for shooting his wife, and that he still had the gun in his possession. He was identified as 44-year-old Muthama Martin Njenga, a resident of the Marathon Drive home.