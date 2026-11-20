Marlon Humphrey was sent home by Baltimore Ravens over claiming the city was best at making 'criminals' joke. Then a woman was fatally shot near M&T Bank Stadium that same day.

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Also read Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home for week, inactive vs Panthers after Baltimore criminals remark

Dan Dakich reacted to the wild situation Ravens' cornerback Marlon Humphrey has been vilified and raked over the coals by his team and media for simply stating a fact in a joking manner. When asked on his podcast"What is Baltimore best at making? ," he responded by jokingly saying,"criminals.

" That statement, with a sliver of truth, because it's debatable if that is what Baltimore is best at making, has caused the Ravens to send Humphrey home and deactivate him for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, has forced Humphrey to apologize, and has made many in the media, and around the league, lose their ever-loving minds. The same day Humphrey was sent home, a woman was shot and killed about 1 mile away from the Ravens' stadium, M&T Bank Stadium.

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Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium on Nov. 5, 2026, in Baltimore, Md. WHAT IS BALTIMORE BEST AT MAKING?

'CRIMINALS,' SAYS MARLON HUMPHREY WHO THEN FEELS THE HEAT AND CHANGES TUNE As reported by"The Baltimore Sun" on Thursday night,"A 30-year-old woman was shot and killed near CFG Bank Arena Thursday night," police said. "Baltimore Police responded about 8 p.m. to the unit block of North Howard Street in downtown Baltimore to reports of a shooting. Police said they found the woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"No one, Humphrey included, wants him to be vindicated through the loss of life, but this absolutely proves that his truthful joke was, sadly, spot on. Humphrey was drafted by the Ravens and is in his 10th season with the team. As far as I'm aware, there is only one player on the roster who has been with the team longer . If any player is aware of what is going on in the city of Baltimore, it's Humphrey.

RAVENS DIDN'T DISCIPLINE RECEIVER OVER A DOMESTIC ARREST BUT DEACTIVATE MARLON HUMPHREY OVER PODCAST COMMENTS Did you know that Baltimore gangs refer to the city as"Murderland"? That has been popularized in street culture, rap music, and gangs. So what's the problem with Humphrey pointing out what a city is clearly known for and has even been glamorized for by its very people?

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FBI-based crime data compiled by Security.org, Baltimore still ranked 5th in violent crime and 6th in overall crime among America's 50 largest cities. MARLON HUMPHREY SAYS MEETING PRESIDENT TRUMP INSPIRED HIM TO VOTE IN THE NEXT ELECTION Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 22, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Crime may be declining, but that's like praising an old slice of sourdough as being the least moldy in a plate full of moldy bread. The worst thing you can do as a player is jokingly highlight your city's clear issue with crime, or introduce