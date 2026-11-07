Woman killed, man critically hurt in suspected U District murder-suicide

Detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed a woman and then shot himself in Seattle’s University District early Friday evening.Police were dispatc

Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man allegedly killed a woman and then shot himself in the U-District on Nov. 6, 2026. Detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed a woman and then shot himself in Seattle’s University District early Friday evening.

Police were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of University Way NE, an area known as "the Ave" to University of Washington students, just before 7 p.m.Police also found a man in the street nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Medics took the suspect to Harborview Medical Center, but police said he is not expected to survive his wounds.

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Police did not say what kind of relationship the man and deceased woman had, but they did say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects or risk to the public.reach out to resources or helpA man who was originally sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for a deadly shooting in Tacoma in 2006 had that sentence reduced to 20 years Friday. Gov.

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