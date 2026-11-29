KUTV CBS 2 provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, notices of events and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for Salt Lake City and nearby towns and communities in the Great Salt Lake area, including Jordan Meadows, Millcreek, Murray, Holladay, Kearns, West Valley City, West Jordan, South...

A woman was killed and a second victim was injured in a Saturday night shooting at a nightclub in Kearns. Officers with the Unified Police Department responded to a reported shooting at La Rumba Night Club just after 11:15 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman with gunshot wounds and transported her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Another person later arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, and was determined to be a second victim of the shooting. Rose Park neighbor calls for compassion after deadly shooting on Thanksgiving Eve While responding to the shooting, officers noted a vehicle fleeing from the club and followed it to a home off Salem Court. Officials said the suspect barricaded himself inside the residence, prompting SWAT and negotiators to respond.

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Negotiators convinced the suspect to surrender, and he was taken into custody. The suspect was identified as Arturo Garvalena-Mendez, 39, from Kearns. He was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail facing multiple charges, including murder with a domestic violence enhancement, attempted murder and obstruction of justice. Police have not yet released the victim's identity, saying they want to give the family privacy and time to make their personal notifications.