Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash in Marion County, OSHP says

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Marion Post is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon

MARION COUNTY, Ohio - The Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon. According to OSHP, the crash happened at approximately 5:28 p.m. on state Route 309 near milepost 21 in Claridon Township in Marion County .

The crash involved a 2012 Hyundai Elantra operated by 19-year-old Eva Moran, of Caledonia, a 2013 GMC Acadia operated by 19-year-old Nathaniel Blankenship, of Marion, and a 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 23-year-old Dalila Zamudio, of Galion. Preliminary investigation indicates that Moran was traveling eastbound on state Route 309, troopers said. Blankenship was stopped, facing eastbound on Route 309, waiting to make a left turn into a private driveway.

Zamudio was traveling westbound on Route 309, and Moran failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead, striking the left rear of Blankenship’s vehicle. Troopers said Moran traveled left of the centerline into the westbound lane, was struck by Zamudio’s vehicle and ejected from her vehicle. OSHP said Moran was transported to Marion General Hospital by Marion Township EMS, where she was later pronounced dead.

Blankenship had possible injuries, troopers said, and was treated on scene, while Zamudio had minor injuries and was transported to Marion General Hospital by a private party. OSHP was assisted by First Consolidated Fire Department, Marion Township EMS, Fort Morrow EMS, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, B&B Towing, Precision Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation. Barge found floating in Lake Erie, owner comes forwardFire at vacant Oak Street home; crews find propane tanks inside





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Marion Township Marion General Hospital Claridon Township Claridon Township Ohio Claridon Township Marion County Marion County Marion County Ohio Caledonia Caledonia Ohio Marion Ohio Galion Galion Ohio State Route 309 Ohio State Highway Patrol First Consolidated Fire Department Fort Morrow EMS Marion County Sheriff’S Office B&B Towing Precision Towing Ohio Department Of Transportation

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