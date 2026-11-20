WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A woman died after SWAT officers shot her during a confrontation at a Seguin home, police said. Cynthia Hyatt, 60, allegedly shot her 65-year-old boyfriend in the neck Tuesday night, police said.

Officers later tracked Hyatt to a home on South Saunders Street, where she threatened to use a weapon. After negotiations failed, SWAT officers entered the home. Police said Hyatt pointed a gun at officers, who then opened fire and killed her. Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has diedCincinnati Zoo’s famed hippo Fiona has died after swallowing a hat that accidentally entered her habitat.

Also read Family confirms missing 20-year-old San Antonio man Robert Segura Jr. has died

Vets and keepers made multiple attempts to save her, but she did not recover. Tributes pour in statewide. TxDOT plans weekend closures of multiple I-35 ramps and frontage roads in San Antonio near Eisenhauer, Fratt and Walzem, from late Friday to early Monday. Expect detours and shifted exits, weather permitting.

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Texas A&M scientists developed a Type V hemp with no detectable cannabinoids, including THC, reducing crop-destruction risk. The trichome-based advance could revive fiber/grain hemp; Texas seed may arrive by 2029.