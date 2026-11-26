A Wasilla woman was killed after she walked into a plane’s propeller blades Tuesday

BIG LAKE, Alaska - A Wasilla woman was killed after she walked into a plane’s propeller blades Tuesday, according to the Alaska State Troopers .

Troopers say a preliminary investigation determined 38-year-old Christina Blake was driving on the taxiway at Big Lake Airport when a Taylorcraft F19 landed and began moving from the runway to the taxiway. When the plane was stopped, Blake got out of the vehicle, approached the plane and walked into the propeller. Troopers were notified of the incident around 4:59 p.m. Despite lifesaving efforts, Blake was declared dead at the scene. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

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Austin McDaniel, Interim Deputy Commissioner with the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said the incident appears to have been accidental.