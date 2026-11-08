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Woman killed after being hit by car she fell out of; boyfriend charged with DWI: HCSO

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Woman killed after being hit by car she fell out of; boyfriend charged with DWI: HCSO
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A woman is dead after being hit by a car she fell out of, and her boyfriend, who was driving, is facing charges, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

A woman is dead after being hit by a car she fell out of, and her boyfriend, who was driving, is facing charges, the Harris County deputies said.

A woman is dead after being hit by a car she fell out of, and her boyfriend, who was driving, is facing charges, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the couple was heading west on Salt Grass Trail Way at about 2 a.m. when the woman somehow exited the vehicle. Investigators said they are not sure how the woman ended up outside the vehicle and alleged that she may have jumped out.

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Deputies said they believe her boyfriend struck her and drove away before returning and performing CPR on her. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, HCSO said. Ex-boyfriend fatally shoots woman's current boyfriend; woman returns fire killing ex, MCSO says Investigators said they don't know what happened in the car before the woman exited because the man hasn't told them much.

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HCSO has not identified the couple, but said the woman is in her early 30s, the man is in his early 40s, and they may live in the area. Woman's ex-boyfriend and current boyfriend found shot dead, MCSO says

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