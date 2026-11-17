A 60-year old woman died and three others were injured in a crash involving an RTA paratransit van and two SUVs according to Cleveland EMS.

CLEVELAND — A 60-year old woman died, and three others were injured in a crash involving an RTA paratransit van and two SUV s, according to Cleveland EMS.

The crash happened around lunchtime Monday at East 55th and Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland's Midtown neighborhood. A Cleveland EMS spokesperson said a man in his 60's and a man in his 20's year-old were taken to hospitals with serious injuries. A woman in her 30's was also injured but was in stable condition, according to Cleveland EMS. A white Jeep Grand Cherokee and the paratransit van were heavily damaged, and a gray Volkswagen SUV also sustained front-end damage.

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The EMS spokesperson could not confirm which victims came from each vehicle. According to dispatch recordings a Cleveland police officer radioed that a white SUV was"flying at a high rate of speed down East 55th," and that he heard a collision. Witnesses said the sound of the crash echoed through the neighborhood.

"The best way I can explain it is like a football collision," said Carlton Colbert who was working inside his detail shop near the intersection when the crash happened. "You hear helmets clap and then you just hear the aftermath like tires and stuff like that. " The intersection was closed for several hours Monday afternoon while police investigated the crash.

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Colbert said in his nine years working nearby he's seen so many crashes he doesn't trust driving through the intersection. Standing across from the wreckage Monday, he had this message for drivers.

"It's so important to just think about other people," said Colbert. "I know you're rushing to get where you're going, but there might be someone else that's not looking that direction. "