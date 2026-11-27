A woman was killed and two others were injured, including a child, in a crash in a northwest suburb the morning after Thanksgiving, authorities said.

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A woman was killed and two others were injured, including a child, in a crash in a northwest suburb the morning after Thanksgiving, authorities said. Around 10:30 a.m., officials with the Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 14200 block of Marengo Road and found two vehicles with heavy damage after a crash. An elderly woman, whose age was not specified by authorities, was trapped in a vehicle and determined to be dead when the officers arrived, MFPD said.

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An adult woman and a child, who were in the other vehicle involved in the crash, were evaluated at the scene before they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The road was shut down as officials investigated, according to the McHenry County Sheriff, and people were advised to avoid the area. It reopened around 4 p.m.No additional information was immediately available.