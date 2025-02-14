Woman Indicted in Viral Video Case of Repeatedly Beating Toy Poodle

A Texas woman has been indicted on felony animal cruelty charges after a viral video captured her repeatedly striking a 3-month-old toy poodle with a leash.

A Bexar County grand jury has indicted Havanna Dejonet Miller, 23, on a count of felony animal cruelty by torture after a viral video showed her repeatedly striking a 3-month-old toy poodle with a leash. Miller was initially arrested on January 18th and charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal causing serious bodily injury.

The grand jury's indictment comes after a swift investigation by the San Antonio Police Department and Animal Care Services, facilitated by a concerned citizen who recorded the incident and shared it online. The offense of felony animal cruelty by torture is a state jail offense, carrying a potential punishment of confinement in a state jail for a term of not more than two years or less than 180 days, and a fine of up to $10,000. The case is now pending in the 187th District Court. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales expressed his commitment to fighting animal cruelty and seeking justice for defenseless animals, thanking the community for their concern and patience as Miller's case progresses through the legal system.The incident occurred on January 17th when a resident at an apartment complex on Culebra Road recorded Miller on her second-floor balcony repeatedly striking her 3-month-old poodle, Thanos, with a leash at least 15 times. According to an affidavit, Miller then released the poodle, only to strike him two more times. The video, widely shared on social media, sparked outrage and calls for severe punishment. A Change.org petition demanding maximum sentencing for Miller for animal abuse garnered over 30,000 signatures. While Miller was initially released on bond from the Bexar County jail, the public outcry prompted the District Attorney's office to pursue a more serious charge, leading to the grand jury indictment. Gonzales urged the community to exercise patience as the case unfolds within the criminal justice system, assuring that every effort will be made to advocate for Thanos and hold Miller accountable for her actions





