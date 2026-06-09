Woman in state of ‘paranoia’ falls 10 stories down trash chute in New Jersey apartment complex

A woman in a state of “paranoia” fell 10 stories down a trash chute inside a New Jersey apartment complex – and cops suspect she was high and drunk at the time.

A woman fell 10 stories down a trash chute at a New Jersey apartment complex Sunday. Massiel Gutierrez, who was throwing away boxes inside a seventh floor garbage room,“All I hear is screaming … I got so freaked that I left, I ran,” she said.

Gutierrez also claimed residents on the 14th floor heard “knocking” on their doors before the woman fell. Fire crews who had rushed to the scene were unable to find the woman – but she landed on the fourth floor. Investigators don’t know the reason why the woman ended up in the chute – but cops concluded she was high on drugs and intoxicated, according to WABC.

The woman was eventually rescued from the chute around 28 minutes after firefighters first arrived on the scene.

“The fire department determined that she was in an area inaccessible by the trash door, so we had to commence breaching to reach her,” Keith Rosazza, the Hackensack Fire Chief, told reporters. Crews cut away panels on the chute discharge, while others geared up for a potential wall breach before the rescue took place.

“They used saws to breach it and they were luckily able to remove the trash out from the bottom that had accumulated in the chute, so that they were able to safely remove the victim that way,” Rosazza said. She was hospitalized with significant injuries to her lower body – and one firefighter was injured after cutting their arm on the metal.





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