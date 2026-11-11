Woman hurt, more than 50 shell casings found after North Philadelphia shooting

An 18-year-old woman was injured, and dozens of shell casings were found after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

An 18-year-old woman was rushed to Temple Hospital Tuesday night after being shot in the arm on North Stillman Street, police said. An 18-year-old woman was injured, and dozens of shell casings were found after a shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police responded to North Stillman Street after receiving a report of gunshots on the highway. When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Police said they found more than 50 spent shell casings at the scene, including rifle and pistol rounds from at least two different calibers.

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‘He tortured us': Salon owner recounts deadly Philadelphia attack The motive for the shooting remains unknown, and police did not provide a description of any suspects. However, investigators identified several homes with surveillance cameras and were working to obtain and review footage to help with the investigation. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS or anonymously