Jensen Huang was hugged by an Nvidia employee while apologizing to staff after his return as the chipmaker's chief executive.

An Nvidia employee interrupted Jensen Huang’s return address with a prolonged hug as the reinstated CEO apologised to staff for the turmoil surrounding his departure.

Video posted on X shows Huang speaking to employees at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday. As Huang says he is “terribly sorry” for putting workers “through all of this,” the staff member walks across the room and embraces him. Employees gathered around the lobby can be heard cheering and applauding during the exchange. The staffer has not been publicly identified.

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Huang also acknowledged making “some very terrible mistakes” and told employees that he would work on coming back. In another clip from the gathering, he thanked staff for giving him another opportunity.

“I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around,” Huang said. Huang stepped down after admitting to an affair amid reports that he had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, prompting Nvidia’s board to open an investigation. Nvidia announced on November 23 that Huang had been reinstated as its president, CEO and a member of its board, 11 days after the company announced his resignation.

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The board said it had voted unanimously after holding discussions with Huang and receiving input from senior levels of the U.S. government. The company said an investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue. Nvidia has also established a board committee to oversee national-security and export-control risks and is searching for a chief compliance officer. This is a developing story.

More to follow. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. ’s return address with a prolonged hug as the reinstated CEO apologised to staff for the turmoil surrounding his departure.

Video posted on X shows Huang speaking to employees at Nvidia’s headquarters in Santa Clara, California, on Monday. As Huang says he is “terribly sorry” for putting workers “through all of this,” the staff member walks across the room and embraces him. Employees gathered around the lobby can be heard cheering and applauding during the exchange. The staffer has not been publicly identified.

Huang also acknowledged making “some very terrible mistakes” and told employees that he would work on coming back. In another clip from the gathering, he thanked staff for giving him another opportunity. Huang stepped down after admitting to an affair amid reports that he had been targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, prompting Nvidia’s board to open an investigation.

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Nvidia announced on November 23 that Huang had been reinstated as its president, CEO and a member of its board, 11 days after the company announced his resignation. The board said it had voted unanimously after holding discussions with Huang and receiving input from senior levels of the U.S. government. The company said an investigation into whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue.

Nvidia has also established a board committee to oversee national-security and export-control risks and is searching for a chief compliance officer.