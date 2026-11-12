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Critical Incident

Woman hospitalized after Phoenix police shooting near 75th and Indian School

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Woman hospitalized after Phoenix police shooting near 75th and Indian School
Phoenix Police
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A woman was injured and taken to the hospital after Phoenix police responded to a call for service in a west Phoenix neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — A woman was injured and taken to the hospital after Phoenix police responded to a call for service in a west Phoenix neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Phoenix Police confirm two officers fired their weapons. Police say the call came in around 7:15 p.m. Officers encountered an adult woman armed with a handgun, and a shooting involving police followed. Phoenix Fire took the woman to the hospital, where she was being treated for her injuries. Near 73rd Avenue and Sells Drive, at least a dozen officers were at the scene, along with a mobile command unit.

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Neighbors told ABC15 they noticed police activity around 7:30 p.m. They shared video showing a helicopter overhead and doorbell camera footage showing several police vehicles traveling down the street. Two neighbors said they heard what sounded like four gunshots.

“What I heard was the helicopter, the lights, sirens, probably two or three, one after another. Then the gunshots, and then probably another five, six sirens, and I was just like, you know, something's going down for sure,” Joselias Bermejo, Phoenix, said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Major Incident Division is also investigating. ABC15 is working to learn what prompted the initial call for service.

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Police say the neighborhood is secure while investigators continue working at the scene. This is a developing story and we will continue updating this article with the latest information. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

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