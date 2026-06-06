Woman hit, killed while crossing road in downtown Salt Lake

A woman died after she was hit by a car while crossing a road in downtown Salt Lake City.Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happ

A woman died after she was hit by a car while crossing a road in downtown Salt Lake City on June 5, 2026. Officials with the Salt Lake City Police Department said the crash happened near 400 West 500 South just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Police said an officer was in the area and heard the crash, responding immediately to provide aid. However, the woman was declared dead at the scene. Officials identified the victim as a 47-year-old woman. They did not release her identity as they are notifying her next of kin.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Construction was underway for two slides off the St. George City Hall parking deck, but residents questioned the city's decision because of the $400,000 price tA nine-vehicle crash forced the full closure of northbound Interstate 15 near 4600 South in Riverdale. Utah Highway Patrol officials said the driver of a Dodge RThe road buckled near 1400 Washington Blvd.

, and Ogden police said travelers should expect heavy traffic in the area. UDOT closed northbound 17th Street at WashiA state employee who works at the Cannon Building in Salt Lake City was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Jordan River Trail and in the parking lot of the buiA head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-o





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