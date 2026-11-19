The woman convicted of murder in the death of a 5-year-old was sentenced to spent at least the next 29 years in prison on Thursday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The woman convicted of murder in the death of a 5-year-old was sentenced to spend at least the next 29 years in prison on Thursday.

Pammy Maye suffocated her foster son, Darnell Taylor, in 2024, put his body in a plastic bag, and left him in a storm drain in Franklin County. She fled to Northeast Ohio, where she was arrested and later led police to the child's body. RELATED: Woman accused of triggering Columbus Amber Alert, killing 5-year-old child indicted on felony charges At sentencing Thursday, the judge heard victim impact statements and from Maye herself.

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WATCH MORE from the trial: Trial underway for Ohio woman accused of killing her foster son and leaving his body in a storm drain RELATED: Trial underway for Ohio woman accused of killing foster son, leaving body in storm drain "I asked God, should we take this child?

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" Maye told the judge. "And I was disobedient. God said, 'No, it would be too hard.

' And I lied to God. " The judge said Maye will be 80 years old by the time she is eligible for parole, adding that he'd never seen a parole board grant early release on the first attempt.