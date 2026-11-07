Woman found stabbed 'multiple times' inside Queens residence, NYPD investigating

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside a Queens home on Friday afternoon, and no suspects are in custody.

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside a residential building in Queens on Friday afternoon. Emergency medical workers pronounced the victim dead at the scene, and the medical examiner will confirm the cause of death.

A woman was found stabbed to death inside a home in Queens on Friday afternoon, prompting an active homicide investigation. Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting an injured person inside a building on 164th Street near 36th Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. When officers entered the residence, they found an unidentified woman unconscious and unresponsive. Investigators said she had suffered multiple stab wounds across her body.

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Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death. Police have not released the victim's name or estimated age pending formal identification and family notification. No arrests have been made, and authorities have not recovered a weapon or released a description of any potential suspects.

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It remains unclear whether the victim lived at the residence or knew who attacked her.