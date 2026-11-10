Woman found face down, blood on man's hands after deadly cruise ship attack

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Jason Watford, 48, of Tyler, is facing a federal murder charge in connection with the woman's death Sunday. GALVESTON, Texas — A dinner argument aboard a cruise ship turned deadly when a Texas man allegedly beat and strangled a woman inside their cabin while the vessel was sailing in international waters.

Jason Watford, 48, of Tyler, is facing a federal murder charge in connection with the woman's death Sunday. According to a federal criminal complaint, Watford and the woman were eating at a restaurant aboard the ship when they got into an argument. Watford reportedly left the restaurant and returned to their cabin. The woman followed about 25 minutes later.

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Less than an hour after she entered the room, a housekeeper knocked on the cabin door around 9 p.m. and briefly spoke with Watford. That's when the housekeeper noticed something alarming. According to investigators, Watford had blood on his hands and clothing, and the woman was lying face down and motionless on the floor. The housekeeper immediately alerted ship personnel, who discovered the woman dead with multiple injuries to her face.

Federal prosecutors allege Watford struck the woman several times before strangling her with his hands and arm following their argument. Investigators also reported that no one else was seen entering or leaving the cabin during the time the woman was inside. Watford was taken into custody and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at 1 p.m. today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Edison in Galveston.

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