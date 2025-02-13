Woman Found Dead in House Fire Ruled a Suicide

A woman found dead in a house fire in West Haven, Utah has been ruled a suicide by the Weber County Sheriff's Office. The fire occurred Tuesday evening at a residence on 3450 West. While firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze and rescued two dogs, the woman inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

WEST HAVEN , Weber County - Officials say a woman found dead in a house fire Tuesday night died as a result of suicide. Firefighters responded to reports of a residential fire at 4300 S. 3450 West in West Haven and found the woman dead inside when they entered to fight the blaze, Weber Deputy Fire Chief David Reed said.

On Wednesday, the Weber County Sheriff's Office released a statement saying, 'Based on findings at the scene, statements obtained through interviews and evidence collected, it appears the woman's death was the result of suicide.' The woman was not identified, however. The fire was extinguished, but 3450 West was closed while crews responded to the scene Tuesday evening. Reed said no other people were in the home, but two dogs were rescued from the fire. The Weber County Fire Marshal's office and Weber County Sheriff's Office were still investigating the cause of the fire





