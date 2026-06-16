Woman found dead after vehicle swept away by floodwaters in Bandera County, sheriff’s office says

The Bandera County Sheriff's Office said a woman was recovered from a submerged vehicle after floodwaters swept her downstream Monday morning. The search involved deputies, firefighters, a DPS helicopter and volunteers.

Woman called 911 after her vehicle was swept into a creek by fast-moving floodwaters before authorities found the vehicle hours later, sheriff’s office says Bandera County Sheriff Josh Teitge said the sheriff’s office received a call from the woman on Monday around 5:30 a.m. She told authorities her car was moving into the creek due to fast-moving water near Lower Mason Creek Road near Chipman Lane.

The woman began floating downstream at a high rate and was unable to exit her vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Moments later, the call disconnected, but first responders were able to pinpoint her cell phone’s last known location. Immediately after, the sheriff’s office announced a search and recovery effort. The Pipe Creek Fire Department, the Medina Fire Department, the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department, and other law enforcement agencies joined the search for the missing woman.

Franco Gurerro, owner of Guardian Search and Rescue Group, told KSAT they used his drone to search the area’s perimeter.

“It could be a stranger, it could be you,” Gurerro said. “We are the eyes in the skies. With drones, you can search an acre pretty fast. Having boots on the ground and the tools we have, it helps with finding her.

”Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Monday, the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office found the woman’s vehicle several miles downstream from the road’s entry point. The vehicle was found completely submerged with her inside, according to Teitge. Alexis Scott Alexis Scott joined KSAT 12 as a reporter in April 2026. Scott has covered city and county politics, breaking news, the historic water crisis impacting South Texas and the Uvalde school shooting trial.

Found miles downstream: Bandera County flood rescueA San Antonio Couple Loved by Everyone — Killed in Deadly AccidentSpurs fans reflect on their favorite memories after heartbreaking loss against Knicks in NBA FinalsShe's Been Riding With the Spurs for Decades — and She's Not Stopping NowSA Won't Play Like That: Locals Vow to Keep It Classy for Game 5A year after the flood took her husband, she's still trying to heal$115K courtside seats for Game 5 in San Antonio





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bandera County Missing Weather Bandera County Sheriff's Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after being swept out near Santa Cruz County beachAccording to initial reports, the women were sleeping on the beach near the keyhole before being swept away,

Read more »

Search continues in Bandera area for vehicle swept away by floodwatersBandera County crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was swept away by floodwaters on Lower Mason Creek Road. The car later stopped near Broad Oak Road, but contact was lost and the person remains missing.

Read more »

Search underway for person in vehicle swept away by floodwaters, Bandera County deputies sayMultiple agencies are actively searching for a person in a vehicle that was swept away by floodwaters on Monday, according to the Bandera County Sheriff’s Office.

Read more »

Torrential rains trigger flash flooding in San Antonio; driver swept away in Bandera CountyTorrential rain during the morning commute triggered flash flood warnings across San Antonio and surrounding counties, prompting high-water rescues and leaving

Read more »