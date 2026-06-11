Woman forced to jump from burning building after e-bike fire

A woman was forced to jump from the window of a burning building in the early hours of Tuesday morning after two e-bikes caught fire. The blaze started after one of the e-bikes' lithium batteries failed while it was on charge.

A woman was forced to jump from the window of a burning building in the early hours of Tuesday morning after two e-bikes caught fire.

The London Fire Brigade was called to a detached house in Brondesbury Park, Kilburn, at 4.49am to a blaze that they believe started after one of the e-bikes' lithium batteries failed while it was on charge. A woman was forced to evacuate the property by jumping out of a first floor window since the main escape route was blocked, causing her to suffer suspected broken ribs.

She was taken to hospital, while a further three people evacuated themselves before the fire services arrived. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters from Willesden, West Hampstead, North Kensington, Park Royal and Paddington attended the scene. The teams got the fire under control over an hour later, at 5.52am.

The London Fire Brigade has since issued a warning to users of e-bikes and e-scooters, stating that they have attended a fire on average every other day involving an e-bike or e-scooter. The authority said: 'The fire blocked the resident's main escape route, preventing them from exiting the flat.

As a result, they were forced to evacuate the building through bedroom windows.

'This incident highlights why you should always ensure your escape route is clear and why we recommend never storing an e-bike or e-scooter on your means of escape, such as a hallway or by your front door. The London Fire Brigade issued a warning to e-bike and e-scooter users following the blaze on Tuesday In July last year, shocking footage showed the moment a block of flats in Hanwell, west London, was set alight after an overcharged e-bike battery caught alight.

The London Fire Brigade has also issued a warning to e-bike and e-scooter users following the deaths of a mother and her two children, aged four and eight, who died in a house fire caused by a modified e-bike in 2023. The fire service said an e-bike that was charging was the most probable cause of the fire.

The tragic deaths of Gemma Germeney, 31, and her children, Lilly Peden and Oliver Peden, have led to a renewed focus on the safety of e-bikes and e-scooters. The London Fire Brigade has urged those who own one of these vehicles, or are thinking about purchasing one, to take a look at their #ChargeSafe advice to help keep themselves and those around them safe. It's also important not to overcharge and to unplug the charger once it's completed charging. Never charge an e-bike or e-scooter unattended or whilst you're sleeping





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E-Bike Fire Jump Building Fire Brigade Warning E-Scooter Modified E-Bike Tragic Deaths Fire Service #Chargesafe

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