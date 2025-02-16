Woman Finds Designer Jean Paul Gaultier Handbag at Thrift Store for Less Than $5

A filmmaker and social media creator named Alex Bailey stumbled upon a Jean Paul Gaultier handbag on the floor of a Value Village thrift store in West Toronto. The bag, which cost her just CA$4.79, was in good condition and featured the designer's iconic logo. Bailey's incredible find has gone viral on TikTok, inspiring others to explore the world of thrifting.

While searching for furniture at a thrift store, Alex Bailey, a filmmaker and social media personality, discovered a designer handbag on the floor for less than $5. Bailey, who regularly shops for home décor at thrift stores, knew instantly that the bag was special due to its high-quality leather and the Jean Paul Gaultier logo. She couldn't resist adding it to her cart, despite her initial intention of focusing on furniture.

The find was even more exciting as the Gaultier by Ludovic de Saint Sernin fashion show was scheduled for the next day in Paris. Bailey jokingly compared it to the thrift gods gifting her a piece of Gaultier in Toronto instead. The thrifted bag, which bears a few scuffs from a shopping cart, is in good condition and Bailey is optimistic that some buffing will restore its original beauty. The bag was originally priced at CA$5.79 ($4.09) but Bailey used a dollar-off coupon, bringing the final price to CA$4.79. While she believes the bag dates back to the 1990s or early 2000s, she's unsure of its original cost but assures it was definitely more than $4. This incredible find joins Bailey's collection of treasured thrifted items, including a 1999 Tom Ford for Gucci dress she acquired for under $20 and still had its tags attached.Bailey frequently shares her thrifting discoveries on social media (@alexfbailey) and couldn't wait to showcase her latest fashion triumph. She posted a video about the Jean Paul Gaultier bag on January 29, which garnered over 25,500 views and 1,800 likes on TikTok. The caption reads: 'ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! This must be a joke.' In the video, Bailey holds up the bag and jokingly asks 'I don't know what to do right now, help me.'Bailey then shared a follow-up video demonstrating how she styled her new designer handbag, expressing her immense satisfaction with the look. She hopes her find inspires others to embrace thrifting, encouraging them to explore the thrill of discovering hidden treasures. Bailey believes that the resurgence of thrifting is a positive trend, promoting both sustainable fashion and the excitement of unexpected finds. Social media users were captivated by her designer find, flooding the comments section of the original video with pleas for her to purchase the bag. Comments like 'You absolutely must get the bag,' 'Are you kidding?? You HAVE to get that!' and 'please tell me you got it, it's so gorgeous omg' highlight the amazement and encouragement from her followers.





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

THIFTING DESIGNER HANDBAG JEAN PAUL GAULTIER ALEX BAILEY VALUE VILLAGE CANADA FASHION SUSTAINABLE FASHION VIRAL VIDEO TIKTOK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

At Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, Ludovic de Saint Sernin Sets a Sensual Shipwreck“They lose control of the boat and they all land on the shore. Then they come out onto the runway,” the designer said of his vision for spring 2025.

Read more »

Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 CollectionA model wears a creation as part of the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Spring Summer 2025 collection, that was presented in Paris, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

Read more »

Kylie Jenner Steals the Show in a Jaw-Dropping Jean Paul Gaultier GownKylie Jenner turned heads at the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2025 Couture presentation in Paris, wearing a custom bronze gown designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The dress highlighted her curves and showcased the latest vision for the iconic French luxury brand.

Read more »

Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2025 Couture CollectionJean Paul Gaultier Spring 2025 Couture collection, runway looks, beauty, models, and reviews.

Read more »

Celebrities Front Row at Jean Paul Gaultier Spring Couture 2025See photos of celebrities front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring Couture 2025 Show. Stars like: Rachel Sennott, Ashley Graham, Lisa Rinna and more.

Read more »

Megan Thee Stallion takes the pantsless trend to the extreme at Jean Paul GaultierThe Grammy-winning rapper balanced out the skin-baring briefs with a voluminous high-low blouse.

Read more »