Woman feels hurt and angry after brother-in-law and sister-in-law ignore her weight loss and treat her badly

A woman shares her experience of feeling hurt and angry after her brother-in-law and sister-in-law ignored her weight loss and treated her badly during a family dinner.

My husband and I went on a trip to visit my mother-in-law. While we were there, she suggested that my husband’s brother and wife also join us for dinner.

We rarely see them and my husband thought it was a great idea. A little background: In the last six months, I was very ill and lost a substantial amount of weight. I am now in good health and because of it, at a healthier weight than before. The loss of weight is definitely noticeable.

My brother-in-law has always been arrogant. I really don’t like how he treats my husband. My husband, in turn, is good-natured and lets things roll off his back. He is the one who keeps the relationship alive.

When my brother-in-law and his wife arrived, the typical 'I-know-everything' attitude was prevalent. If I had tried to converse with them, it was basically ignored. On top of that, I thought it was strange, they never once mentioned anything about my huge weight loss. I actually came away feeling hurt and angry.

I spoke to my husband later and said I thought they were rude. I told him that the next time we see his mother, I would appreciate if we didn't see his brother and sister-in-law. In fact, I really don't want much to do with them. Am I being too harsh?

My husband says that it's just the way they are and we have to accept it because they are family





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Relationships Family Husband Mother-In-Law Brother-In-Law Sister-In-Law Weight Loss Ignored Rude Harsh Acceptance Family Know-It-All Size Someone Up

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