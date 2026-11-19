Liz Carlson escaped a fire at her family home in Lurgan Township by jumping from a second-story window after flames blocked her bedroom door. She returned inside to rescue her nonverbal brother Harry and managed to get seven dogs out of crates, though one dog, Trinket, did not survive.

Liz Carlson had just escaped a burning home by jumping from a second-story window when she realized her brother was still inside.

"This was the first time I was thinking, like, am I going to die? " Liz told CBS 21. "If I had stayed in that room, I would have died, and so would have Harry and all of our pets. " The fire broke out early Saturday morning at the family's home along Cumberland Highway and Lurgan Road in Lurgan Township.

Also read Chicago woman loses home, five cats in fire while battling cancer

Liz said she had gone to bed around 1:30 a.m. When she opened her bedroom door, she was met with flames. She quickly shut the door, but smoke began filling her bedroom so fast that she was choking and couldn't see. With no way out, Liz struggled to open her window on the second floor. She stuck her head outside to get fresh air, climbed onto the windowsill and lowered herself feet-first before letting go.

"I fumbled with my phone, trying to get 911, and I accidentally hit 991 instead," Liz Carlson recalled. "I dropped it, struggled to get my window open, stuck my head out and gulped in as much fresh air as I could. "After hitting the ground, Liz immediately went looking for her brother, Harry, who is nonverbal and has a disability. She first checked their mother's bedroom, where he typically sleeps, but he wasn't there.

She eventually found him standing in a stairway.

Advertisement

"I don't think he fully understood what was going on," Liz Carlson said. "I just yelled at him to come on, get out, get out. And I took his hand and pulled him out.

"But her efforts didn't stop with her brother. Several rescue dogs, birds and a rabbit were also inside the home. She managed to release seven dogs from their crates and get them out. Liz said she was able to drag Trinket toward the porch but still struggles with the loss.

Her brother, Garrett Carlson, said the animals were deeply loved and cared for, and he credits his sister for doing everything she could in an impossible situation. He also credited her bravery, saying it's what everyone wishes they could do but only few are capable of.

"Going inside, using only the light from the fire, to rescue the dogs - it's the reason this isn't a tragedy. The reason I'm not at a funeral right now," he said. The Carlson family had lived in the home for about 20 years. The home, which once held family gatherings, memories and reminders of their late father, was left devastated by the fire.

Among the belongings lost were their father's ashes, handmade guitars, important documents, home videos and a tree the family planted in their fathers memory.

Advertisement

"You remember all the petty fights, all the apologies after, all the trials and tribulations. You remember how much everybody loved each other," he said.

"To see it like this is nothing short of heartbreaking. " According to Franklin Fire Company, crews were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The assistant chief arrived to find fire showing throughout the home, forcing firefighters to battle the flames from outside. Despite the loss of their home, Liz said she's grateful she and her brother survived.

"It truly is terrifying," Carlson said. "And if this helps encourage people to think about what they do in this emergency situation and give them the courage to act and just really think about it - what are your options? Just survive.

"A Lancaster County wildlife center said a rescued owl survived a shocking ordeal after colliding with a tractor-trailer and getting stuck in its air dam for 70 miles at 65 mph. The bird only suffered a left-eye injury. Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

"A former Penn State student is facing federal charges and could face life in prison after reportedly supplying large quantities of cocaine to two fraternities over two years, according to a federal indictment. The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to a deadly motor vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Shrewsbury Township.

The York County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to the scene, but the man who was found dead at the home was not injured in the fire.