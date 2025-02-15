Woman Drops Rape Lawsuit Against Diddy and Jay-Z

An Alabama woman who accused rappers Diddy and Jay-Z of raping her as a 13-year-old has withdrawn her civil lawsuit against both men. The woman, whose identity is being protected, alleged that the assault occurred in 2000 after Diddy's limo driver gave her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.

An Alabama woman who accused rappers Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs of raping her when she was 13 has withdrawn her civil lawsuit against both men, according to court filings on Friday. The woman, who remains unidentified, initially filed a lawsuit against Combs in Manhattan federal court.

In December, she amended the lawsuit to include Jay-Z, whose legal name is Shawn Carter, alleging that both men attacked her in 2000 after Combs’ limo driver offered her a ride to an MTV Video Music Awards after-party.Jay-Z, who strongly denied the claims, celebrated the lawsuit's withdrawal, calling it 'a victory.' He described the allegations as 'frivolous, fictitious, and appalling.' 'The frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations have been dismissed,' Jay-Z said in a statement posted on social media. 'This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere.' Combs, currently jailed in New York, is awaiting a criminal trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He also faces multiple sexual assault lawsuits, many of which were filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents over 150 individuals alleging sexual abuse and exploitation by Combs





