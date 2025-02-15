Woman Drops Lawsuit Against Jay-Z and Diddy Over Alleged 2000 Assault

A lawsuit alleging that rappers Jay-Z and Sean 'Diddy' Combs raped a woman when she was 13 years old has been dropped. The woman, identified as 'Jane Doe,' filed the suit in October 2023, claiming she was lured to an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards and assaulted by the two artists. Both Jay-Z and Combs vehemently denied the allegations. Jay-Z called the claims 'frivolous, fictitious and appalling' while Combs' legal team stated that he 'has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone.' The case was dismissed 'with prejudice,' preventing the woman from re-filing the lawsuit. The reasons behind the dismissal remain undisclosed.

The suit included disturbing details of how the woman was allegedly lured by a limousine driver outside the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards and assaulted by the two rappers at an after-party. Attorneys for the woman, identified in the lawsuit as 'Jane Doe,' did not disclose the reason for withdrawing the complaint, according to court records. They declined to comment Saturday. Jay-Z — whose real name is Shawn Carter — has strongly denied the claims and his attorneys had been seeking to get the case dismissed. In a statement on Saturday, Carter said the claims were 'frivolous, fictitious and appalling' and called the suit 'I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, my loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed,' he said.alleging physical assault, rape and other misconduct. He is currently held in a New York City jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. On Saturday, Combs' attorneys said the suit dropped on Friday will be the 'first of many that will not hold up in a court of law.' 'Sean Combs has never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. No number of lawsuits, sensationalized allegations, or media theatrics will change that reality,' Combs' legal team said in a statement.. She told NBC that she had stayed quiet about the alleged assault for over two decades because she did not think anyone would believe her. In her account, the woman said the assault took place on the night of the 2000 VMAs when she was 13. She was standing outside the awards show in Radio City Music Hall in New York City when she met a limousine driver who claimed to work for Combs, according to the suit and interview with NBC.took her to an 'after-party' where she took a drink served by a waitress and felt lightheaded, the woman alleged. She looked for a room to lie down in, and Combs, Carter and an unnamed woman followed. The suit alleged Carter raped her first, then Combs, while the woman watched. Carter's attorneys have argued that the woman's allegations contained a number of inconsistencies, including that they were unable to find the location of the after-party, which the woman described as a large white house with a gated U-shaped driveway about a 20-minute drive from Radio City Music Hall.that musician Benji Madden — who the woman claimed was at the after-party — was on tour in the Midwest at the time





