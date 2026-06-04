Woman dies in Pinetop house fire after reportedly saving neighbor's life

Julie McNeil died in an early Sunday house fire in Pinetop. Her neighbor, Luanne Kilmer, was saved and is now off a ventilator and recovering.

PINETOP, AZ — Julie McNeil died in a Pinetop house fire early Sunday morning, before fire officials could reach her after being called to a home on Apache Trail.

Fire officials were able to save her neighbor, Luanne Kilmer, who is now off a ventilator and on a path to recovery. McNeil's daughter, Christi DeHaven, learned of her mother's death later that day.

"When the officer had shared the news with me, it was like 20 seconds of shock and then uncontrollable tears all day long on Sunday," DeHaven said. Luanne's granddaughter, Melody Kilmer, also recalled the moment she found out.

"My dad woke me up at 3 o'clock in the morning on the 31st,” Kilmer said. “He told me my grandma's house had burned down," Melody said. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube Luanne's family believes McNeil's actions may have made the difference in saving her life.

"Firefighters found close to the back of the house, so my grandma heard her calling for her and we think that Julie, in an act of heroism, risked her life for my grandma, so my grandma could get up," Melody said. DeHaven described her mother as someone who was always attuned to the needs of others — including a co-worker she once checked on after the woman didn't show up to work.

“My mom climbed through her doggy door to get to her and get her to the hospital," DeHaven said. "She was everyone's hero. Uh, she loved fiercely. And she was always putting others before herself.

" "I keep hearing these kinds of stories and she just was so in tune with people. She knew when something was wrong and she knew how to help," DeHaven said. Melody echoed that sentiment about McNeil's place in the community.

"Julie was a big part of that community. She was caring to everybody," Melody said. Initial investigations determined electrical issues as a likely cause of the fire. Both families say that even through the tragedy, they feel blessed and appreciate the support from the community.

Melody tells ABC15 her family is leaning on their faith, two verses in particular: Philippians 4:13, reading"I can do all things through him who strengthens me” and Proverbs 3: 5-6 which reads"Trust in the LORD with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.

" GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to support both Luanne and Julie's family. You can find the link to support Christi DeHaven's family here. This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Latest from ABC15:





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