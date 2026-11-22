The victim's name was not released, and the nature of her injuries was not immediately known.

from MON 6:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, San Francisco County, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline Oakland Fire Department units were sent about 6:01 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire on Chestnut Street between 30th and 32nd streets.

Firefighters were sent about 6:01 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire at a duplex on Chestnut Street. A woman died in a fire at a duplex in the Clawson area of Oakland on Saturday night, and authorities are investigating the cause of the deadly blaze. Oakland Fire Department units were sent about 6:01 p.m. to investigate reports of a fire on Chestnut Street between 30th and 32nd streets.

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At the scene, firefighters found flames burning on the first floor of a rear building in a duplex apartment, which extended into a building next door. The OFD declared a second alarm response to the blaze, and crews at the scene were able to quickly contain the fire. The OFD said everyone else in the area was able to safely evacuate and there were no other injuries reported, but both buildings were damaged in the fire and rendered uninhabitable.

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The woman's name was not released, and the nature of her injuries were not immediately known.