Woman Dies After Being Hit by Audi in Birmingham City Centre

A 28-year-old woman has died after being hit by a black Audi RSQ8 in Birmingham city centre. The incident occurred on Dartmouth Middleway just before 2.30am this morning. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of drugs.

A woman has died after she was hit by an Audi in Birmingham city centre. The victim was mowed down in a fatal collision on Dartmouth Middleway just before 2.30am this morning.

The 28-year-old later sadly died from her injuries after she was struck by a black Audi RSQ8. A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving whilst under the influence of drugs. He remained in custody for questioning this morning. A section of the A4540, between Jennens Road and Great Lister Street, was closed off in both directions.

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to get in touch, including those with dashcam footage. A 28-year-old woman sadly died after she was mowed down on on Dartmouth Middleway just before 2.30am. In a statement, the force said: We are appealing for anyone who was in the area who may have witnessed the collision, or any drivers who may have dash cam footage, to get in touch with us.

You can get in touch with us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log 460 of 30 May. You can also contact the SCIU team by emailing sciu@westmidlands.police.uk. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and help with their investigation. The incident occurred on a busy road in the city centre, and the police are working to piece together the events leading up to the collision.

The arrested man is currently in custody and will be questioned further about the incident. The police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to come forward and help with their investigation. The victim was a 28-year-old woman who was struck by the black Audi RSQ8 on Dartmouth Middleway. The police are working to determine the cause of the collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

The incident has left the community in shock, and the police are working to support those affected. The police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them. The victim's family has been informed of the incident, and the police are working to support them during this difficult time. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and help with their investigation.

The incident occurred on a busy road in the city centre, and the police are working to piece together the events leading up to the collision. The arrested man is currently in custody and will be questioned further about the incident. The police are working to determine the cause of the collision and are urging anyone with information to come forward. The incident has left the community in shock, and the police are working to support those affected.

The police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage to contact them. The victim's family has been informed of the incident, and the police are working to support them during this difficult time





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Woman Dies Audi Crash Birmingham City Centre Dangerous Driving Drugs

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