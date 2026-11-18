Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan is facing several misdemeanor charges for allegedly striking a married couple with his truck.

while he was driving in Nashville, Tennessee, told CBS News she's shocked there hasn't been more public outcry following the incident, saying it left her and her husband traumatized.

"Had we taken one more step, then I might have lost a leg," Holland told"CBS Mornings" in an exclusive interview. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach faces six misdemeanor charges, including leaving the scene of an accident and failing to render aid. His bond was set at $6,000. Metro Nashville Police Department via AP "He was at the next stoplight and he couldn't drive any farther because he was in traffic," Holland told"CBS Mornings.

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""So, we knocked on his window and said, 'Hey, you ran us over. ' And so he comes out and starts screaming on the top of his lungs and doesn't want to hear it. When we tell him that we actually got run over by you, he gets in his truck and then drives off.

""Seeing him be on TV again and act like nothing has happened, this is not being taken serious enough because this shouldn't be happening," Holland said. "I can't cross the street now without looking twice, thinking what if something comes and strikes me again? "In 911 audio obtained by the New York Post, Nashville attorney Michael Holland described the moments he and his wife were allegedly struck by Ryan's pickup truck.

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"My wife and I both got ran over by some a--hole on f---ing Broadway and I want to turn him in," Michael Holland is heard saying in the 911 audio. "My toes are going to be a mess tomorrow," he said on the call, adding,"He f---ing needs to be arrested. " Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan speaks at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California.

"I was looking at the license plate and my husband was like, 'It says New York Jets. ' And so I'm not familiar with sports, but my husband said the next morning that this might be this guy," Nadia Holland said, referring to Ryan. Ryan's attorneys said he is cooperating with the investigation. They added he turned himself in to police when he learned about the charges and was released without having to post the $6,000 bond.

ESPN said at the time it was aware of the incident and in touch with Ryan. Ryan has worked as an analyst for ESPN since 2017. He last coached the Buffalo Bills for two seasons in 2015 and 2016. He was fired after going 15-16 and missing the playoffs both years.

He had better success at the New York Jets, going to the AFC Championship game in his first two seasons. But he went 26-38 in his final four seasons in New York and was fired after the 2014 season.