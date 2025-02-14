Woman Demands USPS Action After Postal Worker Repeatedly Tosses Packages Over Her Fence

A Canaryville resident is frustrated with a postal worker's repeated practice of tossing packages over her fence instead of delivering them properly. She has filed multiple complaints with the USPS, but the issue persists.

A Canaryville neighborhood woman is demanding action from the United States Postal Service after a postal worker repeatedly delivered her packages by tossing them over her front fence. Nicole Mildner's Ring doorbell camera captured several instances of the mail carrier simply dropping packages onto her lawn, sometimes with a thud. Mildner says these incidents have occurred on multiple occasions, ranging from August 2023 to January 2024.

She initially thought it might have been an accident, but the repeated occurrences convinced her that the postal worker was intentionally disregarding proper delivery procedures. Mildner has filed more than five complaints with the USPS since 2022, expressing her frustration and concern about the mail carrier's actions. She claims that the USPS has acknowledged her complaints and even stated that they had spoken to the postal worker, yet the behavior persists.Mildner points out that her home has a readily accessible gate allowing the mail carrier to deliver packages directly to her doorstep. However, the carrier chooses to ignore this option, opting instead to toss packages over the fence or, in some cases, mark them as undeliverable. This has included marking items like a coat and shoe rack as undeliverable, forcing Mildner to reschedule multiple deliveries. Despite the repeated incidents, Mildner says thankfully, none of her items have been damaged. However, she is seeking a resolution to the issue, suggesting that the postal worker requires retraining or possibly a reassignment to a different route





