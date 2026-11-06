Woman critical after being struck by two vehicles on Northwest Side

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A woman believed to be about 18 years old was critically injured Thursday evening after possibly being struck by two vehicles while crossing a street, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old woman was critically injured Thursday evening after being struck by two vehicles while crossing a street. The incident happened around 7:44 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of DeZavala and Vance Jackson Road. According to San Antonio police, the woman was taken to University Hospital in critical condition. Police had not confirmed her identity because she did not have identification.

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Then he heard a gunshot. Deadly officer involved shooting at Alamo Ranch San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.