Melissa Walker of Utah finished seven marathons in seven days on seven continents as part of The Great World Race, traveling by chartered plane over 26,000 air miles. After completing the race in Miami, she returned home to cook Thanksgiving dinner, though she briefly considered joining her family for a local 10K.

Melissa Walker completed seven marathons in seven days on seven continents, as part of a group of runners completing the goal traveling together in a chartered plane.

The Great World Race is in its third year and costs $55,200 per runner. It involved 26,000 air miles, hotels and 183.4 miles on foot. SALT LAKE CITY — Melissa Walker's two mothers-in-law, her son and his wife, her adult daughter and maybe her teenage daughter are running a 10K on Thanksgiving Day without her. She will be home preparing the family meal.

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The 50-year-old Utah woman hasn't run a step since, well, Saturday in Miami, where she finished her seventh marathon in seven days on seven continents. No lie. No one could fault her for sitting out a turkey trot after her weeklong globe-trotting adventure, which covered 26,000 air miles and 183.4 on the ground. Still, she admits to having FOMO.