Woman comes forward with new allegations amid search for Chinatown assault suspect

After seeing video of a woman being attacked in Chinatown, another woman came forward with a disturbing story of her own.

A woman came forward after seeing surveillance video of a Chinatown assault, saying she believes the same man exposed himself to her. Police have not confirmed whether the same man was involved in both incidents.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous because of the sensitive nature of her experience, told NBC10 she was walking home on North Third Street between Spring Garden and Callowhill streets just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, when she noticed a man riding a bicycle toward her.

Also read Police seek man accused of striking 60-year-old woman in face in Chinatown

“I picked up my head and I realized while he was biking by he had his pants lowered, and he was exposed” she said. The woman said the man was committing a lewd act as he rode past her. She said other people, including families with children, were outside at the time. Why one man is riding every SEPTA Regional Rail line in just two days “I happen to look at it, and I was very shocked.

I exclaimed to my partner when I saw it, that’s the same person. I’m certain of that. ” The Chinatown assault was captured on surveillance video and showed a food delivery driver riding a bicycle striking a 60-year-old woman as she walked along Race Street. Police released surveillance images of the man they are searching for, highlighting his pink hat and orange backpack as identifying features.

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After seeing the footage, the woman decided to file an official police report, hoping her account could help investigators identify the suspect.

“Once I saw that, he was out and he committed a violent act against another woman. I thought my information might be important to help identify for her sake. ”The victim in the Chinatown assault was taken to a hospital with facial pain and swelling. Her family told NBC10 she is recovering.

Investigators are using information from the food delivery driver's last pickup order on the day of the Chinatown assault to try to track him down. People who frequent the Spring Garden neighborhood said the allegations are troubling.

“I think that’s awful. There’s people around everywhere. They’re always gonna be like that and it’s hard to protect yourself. ” Lucas Caccavale, who lives in Spring Garden, said.

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This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.