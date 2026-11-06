Woman claims ‘obsessed’ stepdad made shrine with her underwear, raped her before traveling to NY to kill her mom in murder-suicide

“He was just so obsessed after doing what he did to me; he would not stop,” Allison Pelc said. “I tried to protect myself using the legal system, and look what happened, my mom is…

in an upstate New York murder-suicide last week revealed her sick stepdad also raped her and made a twisted shrine of her underwear. The series of disturbing allegations was disclosed after Melissa K. Pelc-Lohr, 50, was found dead of a single gunshot wound to the head in her Moira home on Oct. 27, according to the New York State Police.

Mellissa Pelc-Lohr, who died on Oct. 27 after she was fatally shot by her ex-husband Norman Lohr, leaves behind her children, Allison Pelc and Freddie Pelc. Investigators soon after spotted a red 2009 Chevrolet Silverado linked to the homicide and tried to stop the driver, identified as her ex-husband, Norman E. Lohr Jr., 50, of Michigan. The deranged gunman led state troopers on a 200-mile chase that ended when he fatally shot himself in Lyons, NY, police said.

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Now, Pelc-Lohr’s daughter is publicly accusing her ex-stepfather, Lohr Jr., of a slew of bizarre and violent behavior — including raping her, making a shrine of her underwear, and repeatedly violating protection orders.

“There has been years of warning signs that led up to her death. My former stepdad, Norman, also known as Ed, raped me, and for years, I experienced harassment,” Allison Pelc, who also lives in Michigan,“He was just so obsessed after doing what he did to me; he would not stop,” Pelc said.

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“I tried to protect myself using the legal system, and look what happened, my mom is gone. ” In one disturbing clip, Pelc’s underwear, “inappropriate items and liquids,” and other personal items were seen littered in a “shrine” in Lohr Jr’s closet, which she claimed he previously filled with roughly 100 firearms. The creep even took his stepdaughter’s underwear, including a dirty sanitary napkin, and put it in his pocket.

Multiple surveillance videos also captured him rummaging through her belongings and following her to her car, she claimed. Pelc said that after her mom discovered the sick shrine, she tried to separate from Lohr Jr. and “worked so hard for her own safety that she moved. ”Mellissa Pelc, who died Oct. 27 in an act of domestic violence, leaves behind her children, Allison Pelc and Freddie Pelc.

The mom and daughter even went to a sheriff’s office to report the alleged rape, which occurred in January 2023, according to a screenshot of a personal protection order statement.

“I had to get two to try and least feel safe. But nothing happens, we just keep letting people get away with things,” she said, adding that Lohr allegedly violated those orders at least three times with no repercussions. A court hearing had been scheduled for Oct. 28 in Michigan over his past violations of one of the restraining orders — one day after the murder-suicide.

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Pelc-Lohr leaves behind two children, including Allison, who are “now facing the heartbreaking reality of life without their mother,” according to a GoFundMe fundraiser. Pelc’s underwear, “inappropriate items and liquids,” and other personal items were allegedly seen littered in a “shrine” in Lohr. Jr’s closet. The vicious murder-suicide took place just days after Pelc-Lohr had returned home from celebrating Pelc’s 30th birthday in Las Vegas.

“On Tuesday, October 27, Mellissa Pelc’s life was tragically taken in a senseless act of stalking-related domestic violence. A devastating and unimaginable loss,” the fundraiser statement read.

“Being here is incredibly difficult. Everything feels like she’s just out running errands and will walk through the front door at any moment,” Pelc wrote in an update on the fundraising page. The FBI, New York State Police, and local Michigan police did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788. Mellissa Pelc-Lohr, who died on Oct. 27 after she was fatally shot by her ex-husband Norman Lohr, leaves behind her children, Allison Pelc and Freddie Pelc. Mellissa Pelc, who died Oct. 27 in an act of domestic violence, leaves behind her children, Allison Pelc and Freddie Pelc.