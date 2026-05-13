Woman Charges Dropped After Allegedly Flashing Gun at ICE Protest

A woman was caught on video allegedly displaying a gun during a confrontation with students protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement outside a Catholic high school in Burien. After the incident, police declined to pursue charges, citing inability to confirm the gun was real.

Police in Burien declined to pursue charges after a woman was allegedly caught flashing a gun at students protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in February 2020.

The incident went viral, with several students making obscene gestures towards the truck's passengers. The woman passenger, later identified as the driver's wife, later rolled down her window and displayed a gun, although her finger did not appear to be on the trigger. King County Sheriff Gary Ernsdorff confirmed that the woman's display of a gun was illegal, especially given the circumstances, but no charges were brought against her due to a lack of evidence.

The Burien Police Department investigated but were unable to find the firearm in the video or photos provided, citing the prevalence of replica guns used during protests. Principal Matthew Mohs expressed concern over the introduction of firearms during heated protests, fearing escalation and the potential for more violence





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Burien ICE Protests Confrontation Gun Law Enforcement Principal Matthew Mohs Concerns Replica Guns

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