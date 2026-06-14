Woman Charged with Obstruction of Justice in 2022 Shooting Investigation

A 25-year-old woman was charged with Obstruction of Justice in connection to a 2022 shooting investigation in West Valley City, Utah. The woman provided contradictory information about a vehicle linked to the shooting death of Pete Ulibarri.

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman was charged Friday with Obstruction of Justice in connection to a 2022 shooting investigation in West Valley City .

Charging documents say Leslie Diana Figueroa Rodriguez, 25, gave contradictory information regarding a vehicle that was linked to the shooting death of Pete Ulibarri, which occurred back on May 5, 2022 in the area of 3500 South 6400 West. Camera footage showed a vehicle driving up to the scene of the shooting, later fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

Detectives later located the vehicle due to"several involvements with law enforcement," finding that it was driven by Figueroa Rodriguez. A witness who previously had involvement with Figueroa Rodriguez identifies the car as hers, stating they had been pulled over by police in that specific car multiple times.

They had also found an accident report that was submitted to Salt Lake City Police nearly two weeks after shooting, where she told detectives that the car had been stolen, but that she did not report the theft. It was later discovered that the car was registered in her father's name. In a follow up interview back in May 2026, detectives spoke with Figueroa Rodriguez about the car.

She told police that she"has not had a car in 7 years," stating that her car was repossessed when she was 18. This contradicted the details in the accident report, as well as evidence of an oil-change conducted in 2022 a few days before the shooting, which showed the vehicle was still in her father's name and linked to an address where she was living at the time.

According to booking information from the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office, Figueroa Rodriguez was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Friday. The same charging documents filed by the district attorney's office state that prosecutors requested she be held without bail, citing known gang affiliations. At time of reporting, a suspect has yet to be identified or charged for the actual shooting of Pete Ulibarri. The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Valley City Police, or submit a tip online through the Bureau of Criminal Identificaiton's website. Recent Northern Utah Stories





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