The victim, who records claim was the woman's boyfriend or husband, was working under the car before he was fatally run over and dragged, police said.

Woman charged with murder after allegedly running over man while her kids were in vehicle: Records Officials say the victim was the woman's boyfriend or husband and was working under the car before being run over and dragged.

Charges have been filed against a woman accused of fatally running over and dragging a man while her kids were inside the car, according to records. On Thursday morning, the Houston Police Department said a man was working underneath a vehicle near Antoine Drive and Sheraton Oaks when a woman in the driver's seat hit the gas and took off in the car with him under it.

Woman accused of fatally running over man who was working under vehicle, dragging him, HPD says The woman allegedly dragged the victim approximately two blocks before he finally became dislodged. Police said they found the man dead at the scene. HPD said the vehicle involved was found ditched at a nearby apartment complex.

Investigators said they also worked with the complex and business owners to see the suspect exit that vehicle and be picked up by another car, which was later tracked about five miles from the area. Now, court documents show Martha Padilla faces murder and failure to stop and render aid charges in connection with the death of Luis Adrian Zepeda Lopez, identified as the victim.

Records also state Padilla's two minor children were in the car "witnessing the commission of the murder," describing the victim as Padilla's boyfriend or husband. Padilla, who was set to appear in court on Friday, has a prior federal immigration removal case, according to documents. Officials said she is a flight risk due to her removal history and because she allegedly fled the murder scene.





abc13houston / 🏆 255. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

World Cup Week One: Drama, Records and Unexpected Moments Shape Tournament NarrativeA comprehensive overview of the first week of the World Cup, highlighting key performances, controversial incidents and notable records as the tournament unfolds with excitement and unpredictability.

Read more »

Donald Trump settles $100M tax records lawsuit against niece Mary TrumpThe president sued his niece over accusations that she leaked info to The New York Times for an investigation into his finances.

Read more »

Adams County woman sentenced in connection with toddler’s death, records showHawkins and her boyfriend, Brian Moser, were arrested after emergency crews responded to a call July 2, 2025 about an unresponsive 2-year-old.

Read more »

Texas Woman Convicted of Murdering Pregnant Woman and Stealing Her Unborn BabyA Texas woman has been convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and stealing her unborn baby, and is now awaiting execution on death row. The case, which was documented in a Netflix documentary, has left viewers stunned by the elaborate web of lies that led to one woman's death and a newborn's tragic fate.

Read more »