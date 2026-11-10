Woman Charged With Fatal Stabbing Of Father In Rochester

A Rochester woman faces charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her father multiple times at an apartment building on South Plymouth Avenue Monday morning.

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman faces charges after she allegedly fatally stabbed her father at an apartment building on South Plymouth Avenue Monday morning. Rochester police officers responded to the apartment building on South Plymouth Avenue around 8:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

An investigation determined that Alexander's daughter, Traniece Alexander, had occasionally stayed with her father and that around 7:30 Monday morning, Traniece went to the apartment and allegedly physically assaulted and stabbed her father multiple times. Section V, RCSD reviewing end-of-game brawl between Monroe, East High football teams A fight marred the end of Saturday's Section V Class B football semifinal between East and Monroe, which East won 14-6. Fairport, N.Y.

Advertisement

— A new website launched Sunday to connect people with Rochester's local music scene. A woman faces charges following a fatal crash in Henrietta last month, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Friday. For years, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has described his Afghanistan deployment as the experience of an 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper who led soldiers in comba