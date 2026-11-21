Anamaria Moe, of Atlantic City, was charged in an indictment with conspiring to perpetrate the hoax with Natalie Greene, an aide at the time for Van Drew.

A 25-year-old woman was charged by federal prosecutors with allegedly aiding a former employee of U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew who last year paid a body modification artist to cut her repeatedly and then falsely report to law enforcement that she was the victim of a violent political attack, U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said Friday.

Anamaria Moe, of Atlantic City , was charged in an indictment with conspiring to perpetrate the hoax with Natalie Greene, 27, an Ocean City woman who was working at the time for Van Drew. On Thursday, Moe made her initial appearance in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sharon A. King in Camden federal court, Frazer said . The indictment for both women was unsealed on Thursday after Moe’s arrest, court records show.

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A year ago , Greene was arrested and charged with the same counts she is now facing in the new indictment, one count of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and one count of making false statements to federal law enforcement. Moe’s role was described in the original complaint against Greene, but she was not named.

When Greene was arrested last year, Van Drew’s office said in a statement: “We are deeply saddened by today’s news, and while Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her. We hope she’s getting the care she needs. ” Greene’s lawyer could not be reached for comment Friday.

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Last year, Louis M. Barbone, of the Jacobs & Barbone law firm in Atlantic City, said in a statement: “At the age of 26, my client served her community working full time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a full-time student. Under the law, she is presumed innocent and reserves all of her defenses for presentation in a court of law.

” On July 23, 2025, Greene paid a body modification artist in Pennsylvania to cut her face, neck, upper chest, and shoulder, Frazer said. Greene then drove to New Jersey and picked up Moe, Frazer said. One of them then wrote “Trump Whore” on Greene’s abdomen in black ink and “ is Racist” on her back, Frazer said. The pair then allegedly drove in Greene’s car to a nature preserve in Egg Harbor Township.

That night, Moe allegedly called 911 and falsely reported that she and Greene had been attacked by three armed men on a trail at the nature preserve, and that the men called Greene a racist and a whore and threatened to shoot both women. Law enforcement responding to the scene found Greene lying in a wooded area, with her hands and feet bound with black zip ties, Frazer said.

Investigators recovered black zip ties from Greene’s Maserati on the night of the purported attack that were similar to the zip ties used to bind Greene’s arms and feet. Investigators also learned that two days before the faked attack, Moe’s cell phone had been used to search “zip ties near me,” Frazer said. Both women face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison for each count if convicted.