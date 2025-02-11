Woman Charged in Cleveland Heights Grandma's Murder Pleads Not Guilty

Mariah Graves, 23, faces multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the fatal shooting of Edith Moore, 74, during an attempted robbery.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - One woman charged in connection with the murder of a Cleveland Heights grandmother in her own home, was arraigned in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. Mariah Graves, 23, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, robbery grand theft, tampering with evidence, and obstructing justice.

Edith Moore, 74, was fatally shot in the early morning hours on January 4, during the attempted robbery of an 18-year-old male living with her. According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Graves drove Amin Walker Jr., 23, and a 16-year-old male to Moore’s home. A second teenager inside the home was not injured. Walker was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at Legacy Simmon’s home on January 17. Simmons, 26, is charged with one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Walker was in court earlier this month and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and grand theft. He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center and is scheduled to return to court on February 20. The 16-year-old male, whose name has not been released, is also facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault, robbery and grand theft. Cleveland Heights police arrested the juvenile on January 7 and he is being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center





