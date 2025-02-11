Woman Charged After Hit and Run Incident in Lorain

Lynda Wright is facing felony charges following a hit and run incident in Lorain, Ohio. Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation.

A news release from Lorain police states that Lynda Wright, 53, faces charges of failure to stop after an accident, a felony. The victim's identity remains undisclosed by authorities. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. in front of a Long John Silver's restaurant on Cooper Foster Park Road, close to Ashwood Boulevard, according to police. Both Lorain and Amherst police departments responded to a report of a man lying on the roadway.

Upon investigation, they concluded that he had been struck by a westbound vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. Initially, police lacked information regarding the involved vehicle. However, investigators utilized evidence discovered at the crash site to ascertain that it was a white Subaru Legacy. Detectives from Lorain and Amherst then successfully traced the vehicle to a Days Inn located on North Leavitt Road in Amherst. Police reported finding damage on the vehicle that aligned with the evidence collected at the accident scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone possessing relevant information is urged to contact police at 440-204-2311 or via email at [email protected].





