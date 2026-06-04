Woman charged after 2 men hit by single bullet during fight at Regency Inn: JSO

A 36-year-old Jacksonville woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting on Tuesday morning at the Regency Inn on Arlington Expressway, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

June 4, 2026 at 7:34 AM– A 36-year-old Jacksonville woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting on Tuesday morning at the Regency Inn on Arlington Expressway, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Police initially said one man was hit in the arm, and another was hit in the back when a gun was fired Tuesday morning during a fight at the Regency Inn. An arrest report that matches the case number for the shooting shows Amber Shealynn Campbell has been charged, but much of the narrative is redacted.

According to the initial briefing, JSO said officers were called around 5:40 a.m. Tuesday to the Regency Inn, where they found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. According to the arrest report, Campbell walked up to the 43-year-old victim, who was talking with another man, and made a comment that the victim “attempted to ignore.

” The report says a man then stepped in and asked the victim why he had made his “sister” upset, and the victim said it was a misunderstanding. The rest of the encounter is redacted, but the report indicates that Campbell and the victim did not know each other.

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