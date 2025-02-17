Woman Buys Abandoned Church for $82K Through Facebook Marketplace

Fanny Barlow purchased a dilapidated church through Facebook Marketplace, aiming to renovate it into a livable space for retirement, escaping the anticipated chaos of the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane. The church cost less than a deposit on a family home in Brisbane, allowing her to buy it outright with her own funds.

A woman who purchased a home through Facebook Marketplace has expressed her delight with her acquisition, showcasing the old church she is currently renovating. Fanny Barlow shared a video of the abandoned church, garnering over 300,000 views since its initial posting. In the viral clip, she guides viewers through the exterior of the church before moving inside to reveal its present state. \'I bought it as my first property,' she revealed to Newsweek.

'I live in Brisbane but couldn't afford to enter the property market here.' She explained her desire to purchase a property outside of Brisbane as a means to escape the city during the 2032 Olympics. \'The Olympics is going to be a nightmare for residents in the area, and I don't want to be here for it or pay the increased rents and costs when it happens,' she stated. 'So I bought the church with the intention of residing there and also securing my retirement years in the same go.' Since no bank was willing to provide her with a loan to purchase the church, she made the decision to acquire it with her own funds, eliminating the burden of a mortgage. 'The total cost of the church amounted to $82K, which is less than a deposit for a family home in Brisbane, and I own it outright,' she shared. 'It will take a few years to restore it, and the goal is to have it habitable and functional by the Brisbane Olympics.' Her video captures the empty, old church, highlighting its distinctive arch-shaped windows and high ceilings. According to property experts Soho, the average price of a home in Brisbane is $742,500. The video has elicited thousands of comments from captivated viewers, many of whom have offered their interpretations of its past. One individual, using the name 'Me,' commented: 'Depending on the area, if you do yard work and find other bricks or remains, it would have been an old mission site, which is why people don't know the history.'@piaryanjones wrote: 'This church looks so much like the Presbyterian church that was in my hometown in country NSW. It was bought & moved a couple of years back.' Nick remarked: 'Was the church used on that site? It kind of looks like it was just put there, the lack of stairs makes me think that.' TL shared their expertise: 'Not sure if this helps, but neoclassical gothic style churches began in the Victorian period in Aus. I'm a designer and builder and love history, especially buildings in this era and art deco.'Have you transformed your house into something you're proud of? Whether it's a DIY project or a full-scale renovation, share your success stories with us. Let us know via [email protected], and your dream home could be featured on Newsweek





