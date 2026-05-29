Woman brutally shuts down Netflix and chill invite from stranger

A Melbourne woman's viral rejection of a 'wine and movie at home' date invitation highlights growing frustration among single women with low-effort dating culture and safety concerns.

A single woman has delivered a brutally honest response to a dating request after a man she had never met suggested skipping the first date entirely and heading straight to his house for a wine and movie.

Gabby Mifsud, from Melbourne, said she was chatting to a potential match when he floated what many women described as the ultimate modern dating red flag: a casual invitation to 'come over' and watch a movie at his place before they had even met in person.

'I'm not coming over. I don't know you from a bar of soap,' she said in a video. Her response struck a nerve among single women who said they were exhausted by what they see as increasingly low-effort dating culture, where conversations about meeting in public are quickly replaced by invitations to someone's home. According to Gabby, the interaction started off well.

She suggested the pair meet for a wine, and the man replied that he was trying not to drink in April but was willing to make an exception.

'I thought, brilliant, let's do it,' she said. But moments later, he followed up with what she described as an immediate dealbreaker.

'Tonight is the perfect night for a wine and movie at home,' he told her. Gabby said she was baffled by how quickly the conversation jumped from getting to know each other to being invited into a stranger's house.

'I don't understand when we forgot to even pretend to give a f*** about having a conversation first before we get down to the nitty gritty,' she said. 'I don't even know who you are. I don't know your last name. It's not even on your profile...

The dating scene is horrid right now.

' The video resonated with thousands of women who said they were seeing the exact same behaviour on dating apps. 'Why do they do this? I hate it,' one woman commented.

'My intimacy is a privilege,' another wrote. 'It's literally the biggest ick for me,' a third added. Others shared remarkably similar experiences.

'This guy said 'cuddle? ' and I said I prefer to meet people first. He said 'For a date?

' I said yes. He unmatched,' a Sydney woman recalled. Another said a man invited her to his house within two messages.

'He was like, 'Do you want to come over and watch a movie at 9:30pm? ' I said absolutely not. ' For many women, the issue goes beyond romance and speaks directly to safety. Meeting a stranger at their home before ever meeting in a public place is something many women simply refuse to do, regardless of how promising the conversation may seem.

Others said they were frustrated by what they see as a growing lack of effort in modern dating. For years, Australian women have publicly criticised local dating culture, arguing that many men expect emotional or physical intimacy before investing time in genuine connection. Similar complaints regularly surface from women in the UK, North America, and Europe, but Australian dating culture often receives particular scrutiny online, with critics describing it as casual to the point of indifference.

Many women say traditional first dates - coffee, drinks, dinner or even a simple walk - increasingly feel replaced by invitations that require little planning, little investment, and minimal commitment. The frustration comes as dating burnout continues to grow among singles. After years of swiping, ghosting, breadcrumbing, and situationships, many women say they have become far more selective about who they spend their time with. Rather than lowering their standards, some say they are opting out altogether.

'Don't bother. Life is so much better single,' one commenter wrote. Another summed up the mood more bluntly.

'The bar is so low. ' For a growing number of women, being single is no longer viewed as a problem to solve. Instead, many say they would rather spend time with friends, focus on their careers, and enjoy their independence than pursue relationships that feel low-effort from the outset.

As a result, invitations that once may have been overlooked are now increasingly viewed as immediate dealbreakers. Some commenters argued the problem persists because enough people still say yes.

'You get ghosted because someone else obviously entertained,' one woman wrote. Whether that's true or not, the overwhelming response suggested one thing: For many women, 'Movie at mine?

' isn't a date plan at all - it's the fastest way to guarantee there won't be one. The incident highlights broader trends in modern dating, where digital platforms have made it easier to connect but also easier to dismiss genuine effort. Experts suggest that the rise of dating apps has shifted expectations, with some users treating matches as disposable commodities rather than potential partners.

The low-effort invitations, often referred to as 'Netflix and chill' propositions, have become so common that many women now preemptively screen for them. Safety remains a primary concern, as meeting at a stranger's home without prior public interaction poses risks that many are unwilling to take. In response, some women have adopted strict rules: no home visits until at least a few public dates, and even then, only if there is established trust.

The conversation also touches on gender dynamics, where women often bear the burden of vetting and safety planning. As dating fatigue sets in, more individuals are reevaluating what they want from relationships. The viral response from Gabby Mifsud serves as a reminder that clear communication and mutual respect are foundational. While some may view her reaction as harsh, it reflects a collective shift toward demanding better treatment.

The dating landscape is evolving, and for many, low-effort propositions are no longer acceptable. Whether this leads to more meaningful connections or further declines in dating remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the bar is being raised, and those who fail to meet it will find themselves unmatched





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