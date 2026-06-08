Woman Brings Baby to The Tempest Performance, Audience Members Left Frustrated

A sell-out production of Shakespeare's The Tempest starring Sir Kenneth Branagh was repeatedly interrupted when a woman brought a baby into the auditorium. The incident has sparked debate about the etiquette of bringing babies to the theatre and the importance of respecting the audience and the performance.

A sell-out production of Shakespeare's The Tempest starring Sir Kenneth Branagh was repeatedly interrupted when a woman brought a baby into the auditorium. The matinee performance at the Royal Shakespeare's Company 's famous theatre at Stratford-upon-Avon saw furious members of the audience complaining and demanding refunds before the woman was finally told that she and her child would not be admitted for the second hour.

Audience members were left frustrated as the baby's loud noises disrupted the performance. The show, attended by the King last month, is one of the most eagerly anticipated theatre events of the decade and sold out within hours of tickets going on sale last year. Among the audience was former Home Secretary Lord Blunkett, who is blind and so depends particularly on being able to hear clearly to follow theatre.

The production sees Sir Kenneth return to the RSC for the first time in 30 years in a production directed by Sir Richard Eyre. It is also a milestone for the actor as although he has appeared in some 35 productions of Shakespeare before, it is the first time he has taken on the part of Prospero, the main part in what many regard as The Bard's greatest play.

Audience members were shocked by the woman's lack of apology and entitlement. The incident ruined the experience for many audience members who had paid a significant amount for their tickets and made a long trip to attend the show. The show's director, Sir Richard Eyre, and the cast, including Sir Kenneth Branagh, were professional and continued with the performance despite the disruption.

The incident has sparked debate about the etiquette of bringing babies to the theatre and the importance of respecting the audience and the performance. The Royal Shakespeare's Company has not commented on the incident, but it is clear that the audience was left feeling frustrated and disappointed by the disruption





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The Tempest Sir Kenneth Branagh Royal Shakespeare's Company Theatre Etiquette Baby In The Theatre

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