Woman Behind Minnesota Pandemic Fraud Scandal Sentenced to 41.5 Years in Prison

Aimee Bock, the former Executive Director of Feeding Our Future, has been sentenced to 41.5 years in prison for her role in a massive fraud scheme that stole nearly $250 million in pandemic-era federal funds meant to pay for a meals program for children. The case became the nation's largest pandemic fraud case.

The woman behind the massive Minnesota pandemic fraud scandal was sentenced on Thursday to 41.5 years in prison - the longest sentence out of 60 people found guilty so far in connection with the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Former Feeding Our Future Executive Director Aimee Bock, 45, was accused of being at the center of a scheme to steal nearly $250 million in pandemic-era federal funds meant to pay for a meals program for children. After sentencing, she told Judge Nancy Brasel that she felt horrible and expressed remorse for her actions





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Minnesota Pandemic Fraud Scandal Feeding Our Future Fraud Scheme Aimee Bock Nearly $250 Million In Federal Funds Prejudice At Trial Vortex Of Fraud Expressed Remorse Largest Pandemic Fraud Case

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