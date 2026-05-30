Woman Beaten in West Hollywood Brawl Captured on Video; Bystanders Criticized for Not Intervening

A violent fight early Saturday in West Hollywood left one woman bloodied as onlookers filmed instead of intervening. The video shows a woman being thrown by her hair and kicked in the face, sparking online outrage.

A violent brawl early Saturday morning in West Hollywood ended with one woman thrown to the ground by her hair and beaten senseless, leaving onlookers shocked and sparking widespread criticism online.

The altercation occurred around 1:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Palm Avenue, just a few blocks away from the city's bustling nightlife district. According to Tyler Garrett, a musician who captured the fight on video, the two women had clashed twice earlier that night, with bystanders intervening to separate them.

However, by the third encounter, the crowd had grown tired and allowed the fight to proceed without interference. The footage shows a woman wearing a black dress grabbing another woman in a black skirt by her hair as they exchange punches. The aggressor then throws her opponent to the ground, continuing to strike her repeatedly and delivering a hard kick to her face, causing the audience to wince audibly. Throughout the attack, the aggressor is heard shouting, Get up hoe.

Get up hoe, accusing the other woman of talking sh*t about her. After the fight ends, a gash is visible above the victim's left eye, and an onlooker yells Torta, a slang term for an overweight or heavyset Hispanic woman. The video quickly circulated on social media, drawing strong reactions from viewers. Many commenters expressed dismay that no one intervened to stop the violence.

One person wrote, Weho used to be the happiest place. wtf is happening?! And not one person tried to stop it. Sad world we live in. Another added, So sad that no one tried to stop them … just recording with their phones.

This world is fkd up. Garrett noted that some observers suggested the behavior makes gay people look bad, with one remarking, All the gays were yelling get this trashy behavior out of our area! Stop making us look bad. The incident has reignited debates about public safety, bystander intervention, and the responsibility of witnesses in violent situations, particularly within LGBTQ+ communities known for their historically inclusive spaces





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West Hollywood Brawl Caught On Video Bystander Apathy Violent Fight LGBTQ Community Reaction

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